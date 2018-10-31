

CTV London





A London man is facing several charges after allegedly running over a 93-year-old woman with a car.

Police say the woman was struck at Southdale near Adelaide around 12:30 p.m. Monday and the suspect took off.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Officers located the driver a short time later who resisted arrest and tried to flee.

A 51 year old London man is charged with:

• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm;

• Driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm;

• Fail to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm;

• Resist arrest;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;

• Driving while disqualified;

• Drive while suspended; and

• Use plate not authorized for vehicle.

He will appear in court Thursday.