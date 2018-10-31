Featured
London man charged after allegedly running over elderly woman with car
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 3:29PM EDT
A London man is facing several charges after allegedly running over a 93-year-old woman with a car.
Police say the woman was struck at Southdale near Adelaide around 12:30 p.m. Monday and the suspect took off.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Officers located the driver a short time later who resisted arrest and tried to flee.
A 51 year old London man is charged with:
• Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm;
• Driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm;
• Fail to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm;
• Resist arrest;
• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm;
• Driving while disqualified;
• Drive while suspended; and
• Use plate not authorized for vehicle.
He will appear in court Thursday.