LONDON, Ont. -- Charges have been laid following incident that saw man Tasered after he allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife.

London police say the 43-year-old man is facing charges including; resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with recognizance.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday at an address on Beckworth Avenue.

Police had gone to the location to arrest a suspect on behalf of another police service.

The man reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife and the officer used a stun gun to subdue him.

Police say the man was arrested and checked by paramedics before being taken to the cells. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The officer was not injured.