London man charged after allegedly going double the speed limit
(CTV Barrie file graphic / Steve Wishart)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:44AM EDT
Provincial police say a man has been charged with stunt driving after he was clocked going more than 160 kilometres and hour in an 80 zone.
Officers say the incident happened on Talbot Line in West Elgin.
A 37-year-old London man received a seven-day suspension of his driver's licence.
His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.