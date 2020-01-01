London man charged after abandoned vehicle found in St. Thomas
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:52AM EST
A London man has been charged with impaired driving after St. Thomas police discovered an abandoned vehicle Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to South Edgeware Road around 2 a.m. for a single-vehicle rollover.
The K9 Unit was called before police determined the driver had been taken to Elgin General Hospital.
A 33-year-old man was arrested and released pending a future court date.