London man brings home $100,000 lotto prize

A London man is glad he said “yes” to ENCORE after taking home a $100,000 prize.

Russell Huska matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on the Nov. 20, 2022 draw to win the prize — He also won $5 on his LOTTA 6/49 ticket.

The retiree and regular lottery player purchases his tickets once a week at the same store.

"LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX are my favourite games," he told OLG. "I've been playing the same numbers for 20 years."

Huska said he checked his ticket over and over again because he couldn't believe what was happening.

"This guy behind me was waiting to play PROLINE and I turned around and said, 'I just won $100,000!' It feels surreal. This is something I never expected to happen."

He plans to complete some home renovations with his win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Clarke Road in London.