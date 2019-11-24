

CTVNewsLondon.ca, CTV London





LONDON, Ont - A London man has been arrested after police say they found vehicles with bullet holes and several shell casings while investigating reported gun shots in a south end neighbourhood.

Police received multiple calls at approximately 6:42pm Sunday in regard to gunshots in the area of Southdale Road East at Millbank Drive.

As police arrived at the scene, they located several shell casings and a number of cars with bullet holes.

Residents say they saw someone in the parking lot firing a gun.

No one was injured in the incident, and police now say they have taken a 37-year-old London man into custody. Charges are expected to be laid later Monday.

Police are urging the public to come forward with any information regarding this incident.

Contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) with any information.