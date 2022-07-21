London man arrested in child pornography investigation

A 32-year-old London man was arrested on July 20 after London police issued a search warrant at a residence on Langarth Street West where they seized various electronic devices.

Information gathered from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) prompted London police to begin an investigation relating to suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.

The man has been charged with unlawfully possessing child pornography, unlawfully accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He has since been released from custody.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.