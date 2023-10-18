London man arrested after fleeing from police on motorcycle, crashing into police cruiser

A London man is facing charges after fleeing from police when they initiated a traffic stop for erratic driving in the city’s core on Tuesday.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday members of the Uniformed Division observed a motorcycle driving erratically in the area of Richmond and Oxford streets.

Police had observed the same motorcycle driving erratically the night before.

When the motorcycle stopped at a red light, officers proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. Police said the driver then attempted to flee from police on the motorcycle before losing his balance and crashing into the side of a police cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody, and a search of the driver yielded a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old London has been charged with the following offences:

Fail to stop for police

Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused is scheduled to appear in a London court on Dec. 1, 2023 in relation to the charges.