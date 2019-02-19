

CTV London





Police say a 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store but leaving his wallet - complete with ID - behind.

Officials say the man entered a variety store at 925 Wonderland Road South around 2:40 p.m. Monday and tried to conceal a frozen cake in his clothing.

After being confronted by a store employee, police say the male pulled a knife and fled the store, but left the cake and his wallet behind.

Police reportedly found the suspect nearby.

No one was injured in the incident.

The 21-year-old has been charged with robbery.