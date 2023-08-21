London man allegedly asks for directions downtown then stabs victims
A 24-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged in relation to two alleged stabbings that took place over the weekend in the downtown core.
At 11 p.m. on Saturday, London police responded to the area of Ridout Street North and York Street in relation to a reported stabbing. Police say a victim was located with apparent stab wounds.
Shortly after 12 a.m., police responded to a second reported stabbing at the intersection of Clarence and King streets.
With the assistance of video surveillance, officers say they learned that that the same suspect was responsible for both stabbings.
In both of the reported incidents, police say the suspect had asked each of the victims for directions prior to stabbing them.
Neither of the victims knew the suspect.
The first suspect was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, while the second suspect sustained minor injuries not needing medical attention.
The suspect was arrested early Sunday morning by police.
As a result of the investigations, the London man has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon;
- Aggravated assault; and
- Breach of probation.
The accused is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
