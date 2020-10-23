LONDON, ONT. -- A London man allegedly damaged property and threatened another individual with a knife on Wednesday.

An individual was reportedly standing outside of his residence on Hilton Place when he was approached by an acquaintance.

As the conversation turned into an argument, the suspect allegedly damaged the victims tire with a knife.

The suspect then allegedly threatened and lunged at the victim with the knife in his hand.

A staff sergeant of the London Police Service conducting routine patrol in the area came across the two men.

As the officer approached, police say the accused fled the scene, dropping the knife prior to being caught and arrested.

A 42-year-old London man has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats.

No injuries were recorded. The knife was seized and the accused, who was released from custody, is scheduled to appear in London court in the new year.