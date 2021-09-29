London Majors on cusp of first title in nearly 50 years

Cleveland Brownlee up to bat in game three of the IBL Finals in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Youtube: London Majors) Cleveland Brownlee up to bat in game three of the IBL Finals in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Sep. 28, 2021. (Youtube: London Majors)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island