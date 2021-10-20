London Majors manager wins league award

London, Ont. -

Roop Chanderdat of the London Majors, has been awarded the Troy May Memorial Trophy as the Intercounty Baseball League’s Field Manager of the Year.

This is the second time in his 15-year run with the Majors he has won the award.

Chanderdat led the Majors to a 22-8 record in the regular season finishing in top spot in the league, as well as capturing the first IBL championship in 46 years for the Majors.

The IBL will announce the league’s first and second-team all-stars on Thursday.