The Intercounty Baseball League finals had a fifth and deciding game tonight at Labatt Park in London, Ont.

For the first time in 46 years, the London Majors are the IBL Champions.

The last time London hoisted the championship trophy was in 1975.

The Majors had a chance to close out the series Thursday evening in Toronto and for most of the game it looked as if they were going to come out victorious.

However, a late rally and several extra innings eventually saw the Toronto Maple Leafs winning game four of the Intercounty Baseball League championship, forcing a game five back in London.

The Majors led for most of the game after opening the scoring in the second inning off a Byron Reichstein home run.

Reichstein would again go deep in the fourth extending the Majors’ lead.

More than three thousand fans were on hand to witness the Majors defeat the Maple Leafs.

