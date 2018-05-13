

CTV London





The London Lightning have forced a Game 5 to even their NBL of Canada series at two games apiece with the Halifax Hurricanes.

Lightning forward Mo Bolden scored 38 points and had 11 rebounds to record a double-double, in the Lightning’s 122-114 overtime win over the Hurricanes Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

There were some scary moments for the Lightning in the extra stanza, as forward Marcus Capers hit the floor while fighting for a rebound.

He had to be carried off on a stretcher with a back injury.

As Capers was on the floor, players and coaches from both the Lightning and the Hurricanes came together at centre court in a show of solidarity.

Game 5, the Lightning's last home game of the season will be Monday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Tip off is at 7 p.m.