London Lightning win game two of the finals against the Kitchener Titan
The London Lightning won Sunday’s game two final against the Kitchener Titans with a score 115 to 110.
The game was neck-and-neck and ended up going into overtime.
Terry Thomas’ performance was a main highlight today, scoring 28 points with 10 rebounds.
Next up, the Lightning will head to Kitchener on Wednesday June 1st, where a win would sweep the finals and net them the Championship.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her
Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city Sunday as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
'Absurd' to criticize feds for possible challenge of provincial laws, says Lametti
Justice Minister David Lametti is defending the federal government's authority to challenge provincial laws that they believe infringe on the rights of Canadians, after Quebec said Ottawa's reaction to Bills 21 and 96 lacked 'respect.'
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
Special weather statement issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
Windsor city council to vote on consumption and treatment site Monday
City council will vote Monday for the Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU)’s application to the province for a supervised consumption and treatment site at 101 Wyandotte Street East.
-
Cassidy to take campaign for Unifor presidency on the road
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy is halfway through his campaign to become the union’s national president.
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions Sunday as hot and humid air is expected to arrive Monday and continue through the next day.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating incident on Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after an incident on the waters of Georgian Bay Saturday afternoon.
-
Simcoe County celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A high tea was held in Simcoe County on Sunday in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
-
Hundreds take steps in support of Alzheimer's in Simcoe County
Hundreds laced up their sneakers for a walk for Alzheimer's at the Simcoe County Museum on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa reconnecting 'hardest hit' pockets of outages
Hydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
These Ottawa schools will be closed on Monday for in-person learning
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed to in-person learning on Monday as hydro crews continue work to restore power following the May 21 storm.
-
Coyote takes a dip in backyard pool in Ottawa
An Ottawa woman was surprised to see a coyote swimming in her backyard pool Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
-
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
-
Toronto under special weather statement for ‘first heat event of the season’
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas.
Montreal
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Indigenous activist Labrecque-Saganash will run for Quebec Solidaire in Ungava
The young Indigenous activist Maitee Labrecque-Saganash is entering politics. She will seek the nomination for Québec Solidaire (QS) in the Ungava riding.
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
Atlantic
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
-
'We couldn’t survive before, we cannot survive now': N.B. disability advocates call on government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
-
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
Winnipeg
-
Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.
-
Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
-
'Get the job done': Manitoba First Nations call on government to fulfil 25-year-old land agreement
Sunday marked the 25th anniversary since the Manitoba Framework Agreement on Treaty Land Entitlement was signed --a day of celebration, but also an important reminder of unfinished business.
Calgary
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at recycling plant in Rocky View County
Thick, black smoke from a fire at a recycling plant just outside Calgary city limits prompted a response from area firefighters on Sunday.
-
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'It will be traumatizing': Alberta family concerned about Supreme Court ruling on parole eligibility
A landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling changing parole provisions for offenders convicted of multiple first-degree murders has disappointed an Alberta family seeking closure after the deaths of a Hinton mother and toddler.
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Big Bin event gives Edmontonians the chance to get rid of old furniture, appliances
The City of Edmonton is helping residents dispose of unwanted and large household items that can’t be set out for normal waste collection.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man registered Chinese company's trademark in Canada so he could extort it, court rules
A federal court has expunged a trademark registered by a Richmond, B.C. man, concluding that his only purpose for registering it was to extort money from a Chinese restaurant chain or profit off that chain's image.
-
Vancouver business owner paying out of pocket to replace repeatedly broken windows
The owner of a downtown Vancouver barber shop is frustrated after being woken up at 5 a.m. Sunday by the news that the window of his business was smashed for the fourth time in two years.
-
These 5 Vancouver neighbourhoods have seen the biggest jump in home values
The five Vancouver neighbourhoods that have seen the largest increases in home values since the onset of the pandemic are all on the east side of the city, according to a new report.