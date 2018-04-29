

CTV London





The London Lightning will be without their best player for the remainder of the season and possibly beyond.

There's a chance Royce White may never play for the club ever again.

Coming off a 37 point performance in his last game, the NBL of Canada suspended the former league most valuable player for 11 games.

Deputy commissioner Audley Stephenson says the ban was for conduct detrimental to the league.

In St. John's, the controversial and outspoken forward was caught on video in an argument with Stephenson on the sidelines.

The Lightning say the team will accept the season ending ban.

CTV News spoke to the deputy commissioner by phone in Halifax.

“The actions of Mr. White are not representative of NBL Canada are considered to be conduct detrimental to the league,” said Stephenson.

The Lightning face the St. John's Edge in Game 6 of their second round series.

London leads 3-2, tip off is at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.