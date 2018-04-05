

CTV London





The London Lightning begin their quest for a fourth National Basketball League of Canada title on Friday.

The team opens the playoffs against the Niagara River-Lions in the friendly confines of Budweiser Gardens with a best-of-five series.

Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Game 2 is Saturday at 7 p.m. and if necessary, Game 5 will be April 14 at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 are on the road in St. Catharines.

The Lightning finished the 2017-2018 campaign first in the Central Division with a 27-13 record.

The River Lions finished sub .500 at 17-23.

Tickets are available at the Budweiser Gardens box office and online.