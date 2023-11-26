LONDON
London

    • London Knights take the win in Barrie

    London Knights London Knights

    The London Knights made up for the night before while in Barrie Saturday night securing the win.

    Very much unlike their blowout loss in Sudbury Friday, the Knights were in control almost the entire game.

    The final score was 9-3 Knights.

    The team’s next game is Friday at Budweiser Gardens against the Mississauga Steelheads.  

