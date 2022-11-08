London Knights name co-captains

The London Knights have named co-captains for the 2022-23 OHL season.

Announcing through social media, the Knights have named Sean McGurn and George Diaco as captains.

McGurn, originally from Ottawa, is in his third season with the Knights and in 13 games played so far this season has four goals and 11 assists.

Hailing from London, Ont., Diaco has played with the Hamilton Bulldogs since 2019 and was traded to the Knights after just the first couple games of the season.

In 10 games played, he has six goals and seven assists.

London’s next game is Friday at home against Barrie.