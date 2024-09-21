London Knights look to finish with perfect preseason record Saturday in Sarnia

The London Knights are less than a week away from starting the 2024-2025 regular season and have just one more preseason game remaining on their schedule.

London will finish a back-to-back series with the Sting Saturday night on the road in Sarnia.

Evan Van Gorp, who is looking for more playing time this season, had a hat trick Friday night as London beat the Sting 6-3 at Budweiser Gardens.

With twelve Knights players away at NHL training camps, the prospects and younger players got a chance to take on a bigger role and they did that as London improved to 3-0 in the preseason.

Kaeden Johnston continued his excellent exhibition season with a goal and two assists, giving him eight points in three games, just one behind the league leader.

Rookies Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell, the team’s first two draft picks this spring, also scored for the first time in the Ontario Hockey League.

London will open the regular season Friday, Sept. 27 at home against the Flint Firebirds.