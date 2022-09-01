London Knights introduce newest franchise player

After being able to swing a big trade, the London Knights unveiled their latest acquisition Thursday at Budweiser Gardens.

Sam Dickinson, a 16-year-old rookie was obtained after the team traded seven draft picks to Niagara.

“I’m thrilled to be here with a team that has such a rich history,” says Dickinson, who was raised in Toronto.

The team’s Vice-President and General Manager Mark Hunter says the defenceman is the future leader of the team.

“His character and his will is off the charts,” says Hunter. “He has all the skills, passing, shooting, his skating is good and people will be happy to see how hard he plays on both ends of the ice.”

He adds, “And someday I hope he will be the captain of our team.”

Knights’ fans will be able to get a close-up look at Dickinson on the ice at Budweiser Gardens when the team has its season-opener on Sept. 30.