London Knights honour Abakar Kazbekov during Wednesday night game

Nearly two weeks after his death devastated the hockey community, the London Knights paid tribute to forward Abakar Kazbekov, who died suddenly earlier this month.

Kazbekov was a forward in his second year with the team when he fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. high-rise on the morning of Dec. 17.

Wednesday’s game marked the first time the team has returned to the ice since Kazbekov’s passing.

Aa tribute video and a moment of silence took place before their game against the Erie Otters.

There were also number 15 patches added to the Knights’ jerseys.