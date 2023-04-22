London Knights draft ‘elite player’ as schedule released for Western Conference Final

The London Knights will begin their Western Conference Final at home on April 28 against the Sarnia Sting.

The schedule for the series against the Sarnia Sting was released Saturday afternoon as the team was wrapping up the OHL Priority Selection.

Behind closed doors at Budweiser Gardens, the Knights brass wrapped up what they call a “successful draft,” choosing the top player from the Greater Toronto Hockey League with their first round pick.

William Moore, who has committed to the US U-17 National Program, was picked by the Knights at number 18.

“He's an excellent player,” said Rob Simpson, Knights associate general manager. “He’s the type of player you want to play with, you don’t like to play against. Obviously, he's got a commitment right now so we're going to talk to him and speak to him about that. He's the type of player that wouldn't be there at 18, if all things were equal, and he was coming to the league for sure.”

It was also a big weekend for local players.

The London Jr. Knights had four players selected in the top two rounds of the draft.

Ryan Roobroeck was taken second overall by the Niagara Ice Dogs, Aiden Young (16th overall to Saginaw), Parker Snelgrove (30th to Guelph) and Ethan Weir (42nd to Kingston).

Ryan Roobroeck of the London Jr. Knights was selected second overall by the Niagara Ice Dogs. (Source: Ontario Hockey League)

Roobroeck and Young were off the board before the London Knights had their chance to pick.

“Their team was ranked in the top 10 for the OHL Cup standings all year and had a great season,” said Simpson. “It's nice to see the players developing in London and Junior Knights getting picked and going high.”

Cameron Reid of Copenhagen, Ont., near Aylmer, was taken 10th overall by the Kitchener Rangers.

Here is the Knight’s Round 3 schedule:

Game 1 – London, April 28 @7 p.m.

Game 2 – London, April 30 @2 p.m.

Game 3 – Sarnia, May 2 @7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Sarnia, May 3 @7:05 p.m.

Game 5* - London, May 5 @7 p.m.

Game 6* - Sarnia, May 7 @2:05 p.m.

Game 7* - London, May 8 @ 7 p.m.

*If required