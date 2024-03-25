London Knights are Ontario Hockey League champions
The London Knights are 2024 OHL Regular Season Champions.
With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season schedule.
Sunday’s win featured a goal and an assist from Easton Cowan, who extended his franchise record-long point streak to 36 games, the third-longest run in Canadian Hockey League history since the year 2000.
The Knights ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, reaching the 50-win plateau for the seventh time in franchise history.
The regular season ended for London with a record of 50-14-1-3.
The Knights now prepare to face the Flint Firebirds in the opening round of the OHL Playoffs, a series that begins Friday night at Budweiser Gardens in London.
Round 1 schedule
