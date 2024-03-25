LONDON
London

    • London Knights are Ontario Hockey League champions

    (Source: London Knights/X) (Source: London Knights/X)
    The London Knights are 2024 OHL Regular Season Champions.

    With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season schedule.

    Sunday’s win featured a goal and an assist from Easton Cowan, who extended his franchise record-long point streak to 36 games, the third-longest run in Canadian Hockey League history since the year 2000.

    The Knights ended the season on a seven-game winning streak, reaching the 50-win plateau for the seventh time in franchise history.

    The regular season ended for London with a record of 50-14-1-3.

    The Knights now prepare to face the Flint Firebirds in the opening round of the OHL Playoffs, a series that begins Friday night at Budweiser Gardens in London. 

    Round 1 schedule

    (1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds
    Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Flint at London, 7:00pm
    Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Flint at London, 2:00pm
    Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
    Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London at Flint, 7:00pm
    Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*
    Game 6: Sun., April 7 – London at Flint, 4:00pm*
    Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Flint at London, 7:00pm*

