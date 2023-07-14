London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run

A London jury heard evidence about the frantic scene officers came upon after a hit and run that left a 17 year old with life altering injuries.

London Const. Tyler Bollman was the first officer to arrive after the crash in July 2019 and told the court it was a very chaotic scene.

He said a witness was trying to restraint one man and was told that two others fled from the suspect vehicle.

Tristan Roby, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was cycling along Exeter Road when he was struck by a car that took off.

He suffered serious brain injuries and is now confined to a wheelchair.

Six months after the crash, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Jesse Bleck.

He has pleaded not guilty to failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.