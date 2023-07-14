London jury hears evidence on 'frantic' scene of hit and run

Tristan Roby and his mother Abby are seen at their home in London, Ont. on thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 Tristan Roby and his mother Abby are seen at their home in London, Ont. on thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver