London joins with other municipalities seeking federal relief
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 6:20AM EDT
London City Hall LTC
LONDON, ONT -- London has joined with other Canadian municipalities lobbying the federal government for a multi-billion dollar bailout.
City council unanimously supported a request for $10-billion being made by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.
City hall has estimated that the pandemic will cause a $23 to $33 million dollar shortfall in this year's budget.
Much of that shortfall will come from lost bus revenue reduced water use and the closure of most municipal facilities.
London is among a growing number of municipalities calling for federal assistance.