LONDON, ONT -- London has joined with other Canadian municipalities lobbying the federal government for a multi-billion dollar bailout.

City council unanimously supported a request for $10-billion being made by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

City hall has estimated that the pandemic will cause a $23 to $33 million dollar shortfall in this year's budget.

Much of that shortfall will come from lost bus revenue reduced water use and the closure of most municipal facilities.

London is among a growing number of municipalities calling for federal assistance.