'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapter
For nearly three decades, the London Ice Cream company with the unique pink building, resided on Baseline Road.
Starting Friday, the new retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
“Since we have been closed since October, we’re expecting a big rush for sure,” said store manager Courtney Bryce, who started with the company when she was 14 years old, and has been promoted after seven years with the company.
The new location had planned to opened in May, but fell behind in the renovation process .
“You know, there’s these things called permits,” said Abbi Lezizidis. “And there’s these other things that we need to make sure that we follow, and we just didn’t anticipate that depth of the requirement. But, we’re here now and we’re ready to open up.”
The retail location now resides within the same building as its factory that serves its wholesale business where thousands of litres of ice cream are created every day.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
Larry Nassar survivors say F.B.I. 'had a chance to stop a monster and they chose not to'
More than 90 women, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, are suing the F.B.I. for more than $1 billion for mishandling sex abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
Kitchener
-
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
-
‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market
Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Unemployment rate drops in Windsor: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor is going down.
-
Caught on cam: jet ski theft in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have released surveillance video following a jet ski theft in Lakeshore.
-
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising
Due to increased rain, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways.
-
Huntsville business owners frustrated with rise in break-ins and vandalism
Several business owners in downtown Huntsville are upset and concerned by a rash of recent break-ins and vandalism.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
Toronto
-
Ontario records 20 per cent week-over week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting a 20 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as most public health indicators continue to improve heading into the summer.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
-
Ontario's top doctor not concerned about rise in COVID cases after end of mask mandates
Ontario's top doctor says he’s not concerned about COVID-19 cases rising after the lifting of nearly all remaining mask mandates tomorrow.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
4 men arrested in scam asking elderly people to bail their grandchildren out of jail
Laval police has arrested four men in connection to a scam that involved asking elderly people to send money to bail their grandchildren out of jail.
Atlantic
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in December
There was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
Winnipeg
-
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Osborne Village this Canada Day.
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Manitoba’s post-pandemic recovery: which sectors are still feeling the effects of COVID
Manitoba’s workforce shrank slightly in May, the labour force losing 500 jobs, bucking a recent trend of economic gains following the removal of pandemic-related restrictions, according to new federal data.
Calgary
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
-
Paredes, Carey lead Stampeders to 30-27 season-opening win over Alouettes
The Stampeders delivered in their 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes to open the CFL season on Thursday when Rene Paredes kicked a 38-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining.
Edmonton
-
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
West Edmonton Mall jester from 90s resurfaces in 2022, reigniting memories of vintage Bourbon Street
One of West Edmonton Mall's jesters that either amused or haunted shoppers of the 1990s has resurfaced not far from its original home.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries sailings both cancelled and reinstated this weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling a number of sailings this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.