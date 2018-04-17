

CTV London





London Hydro crews are in Aylmer and Beachville helping those communities still affected by the weekend ice storm to get their power back.

There are about 40 to 50 busted hydro poles from the storm that are still out of commission.

London Hydro will be sending four service crews, including eight linemen and four single bucket trucks.

The crews will stay until hydro is restored.

“We are pleased to be able to provide assistance to customers in this area and are fortunate that our industry is always willing to help each other with these types of situations” says Vinay Sharma in a release.

“During storms it is impossible to predict where the damage may occur and our concern is always to restore the power to customers safely and as quickly as possible."