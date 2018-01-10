

CTV London





It's good news for homeowners and realtors in the London market.

The Royal LePage House Price Survey released Wednesday showed a major spike in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The aggregate price of a home increased 19.6 per cent year-over-year to $363,765.

The median price of a two-storey home increased 21.1 per cent year-over-year to $404,423.

The median price of a bungalow increased 17.7 per cent to $299,222.

Nationally, the price of a home in Canada increased 10.8 per cent year-over-year to $626,042 in the fourth quarter of 2017.