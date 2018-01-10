Featured
London housing prices spike in last quarter of 2017: survey
CTV London
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:51PM EST
It's good news for homeowners and realtors in the London market.
The Royal LePage House Price Survey released Wednesday showed a major spike in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The aggregate price of a home increased 19.6 per cent year-over-year to $363,765.
The median price of a two-storey home increased 21.1 per cent year-over-year to $404,423.
The median price of a bungalow increased 17.7 per cent to $299,222.
Nationally, the price of a home in Canada increased 10.8 per cent year-over-year to $626,042 in the fourth quarter of 2017.