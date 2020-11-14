LONDON, ONT -- The London Hindu community celebrates Diwali, The Hindu festival of lights, in small numbers to follow proper COVID-19 protocols, on Saturday afternoon.

The Hindu community have previously gathered in large numbers to hold a grand celebration in St. Thomas, but this year, those numbers were limited to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

While the festival of lights is different this year, members still enjoyed a Royal Lunch in St. Thomas, with live music performed by an international student.

The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.