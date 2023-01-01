London Health Sciences Centre announces first baby of 2023

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) welcomed first baby of 2023 just one minute after midnight.

Evelyn Stewart was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. She weighed six pounds.

Her parents Jennifer and Michael were also excited to welcome Baby Evelyn. LHSC said Mom and baby are doing well.

Evelyn joins an elite club of babies born on New Year’s Day in London in the last decade.

Heading into 2023, LHSC is acknowledging the accomplishments of the labour and delivery team, releasing some statistics from the department:

From 2012 to 2022, 141 babies were delivered at Victoria Hospital on New Years’ Day.

Busiest months for deliveries were July and August with 1,065 babies born

Sharp increase in January babies in 2022; 515 babies born in January 2022 compared to 440 babies in January 2021

Of the first babies born on New Year’s Day, six have been girls, four boys

The first babies born on New Year’s Day are usually born between 12:01 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

LHSC welcomes on average more than 5,700 newborns each year.

To welcome the first baby of 2023, the pharmacist-owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores have generously donated a large gift basket for mom and Evelyn.