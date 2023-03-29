'London has decided to go backwards': former LPSB chair slams diversity of police board after mayor’s campaign manager chosen

Susan Toth pulled no punches when asked about council’s selection to fill the seat she recently vacated on the London Police Services Board (LPSB).

“Council last night sent a very strong message to the Black and Indigenous population that diversity doesn’t matter. It’s 2023 and London has decided to go backwards,” Toth told CTV News London.

From a list of 54 applicants, Ryan Gauss was chosen in the second round of a selection process after receiving eight votes from the 14 members of city council sitting as their Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.

Gauss has confirmed that he is not from a diverse background.

He is the director of operations and personnel for London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos, and served as campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan in 2022.

He previously worked for over a decade in a civilian role with the RCMP.

“Not a disparage Mr. Gauss, who is no doubt qualified,” said Toth who worked with Gauss as an advisor to Morgan’s mayoral campaign. “This was an extraordinary opportunity to show that London is a modern city a city that understands the importance of having under-represented voices that have been historically been over-policed, and move in the direction of saying we care, we value those voices and will make sure that those voices are in positions of power.”

The choice will leave only one person on the seven-member board from a diverse background, Chair Ali Chahbar.

The second place finisher, Joseph Wabegijig received six votes from council members.

In his application, Wabegijig describes his experience serving on the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services Board, which is one of Ontario’s largest First Nations police boards, and he has been in advisory roles to the federal government.

On Tuesday night Morgan defended the diversity on the police board, “I believe we have a diverse police services board. We have gender balance. We have a chair who is from a diverse community. We also have an advisory committee that serves the board to reflect a large range of diversity that’s within the community.”

“That could not be further from the truth,” Toth responded. “Gender parity is not diversity. Having one person of colour, a person of colour that is not from the Black or Indigenous community is not diversity. We know better. We should know better.”

She added that the mayor’s reference to the board’s Anti-Racism Advisory Panel misses the point.

“It’s an advisory panel that the board can ultimately choose to ignore. The point of diversity is you put people in positions where they actually have the ability to make change,” Toth explained.

The second round of the selection process:

Ryan Gauss (8 votes) — Morgan, Pribil, Hillier, Lewis, Cuddy, Van Meerbergen, Stevenson, Lehman

Joseph Wabegijig (6 votes) — Hopkins, Rahman, Franke, Ferreira, McAlister, Trosow

Absent — Peloza

Mayor Morgan said his vote in the second round was not based on Gauss’ role last year on his campaign.

“There’s often people who work on campaigns, on many campaigns, who are appointed to boards and commissions across the city,” he explained. “I have no concerns with that. In fact, my decisions were made based on the qualifications of the individual.”

Toth holds out hope that the selection will change when council formally makes the appointment on April 4.

“There is an opportunity for people to make a better decision,” she said.