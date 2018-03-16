

CTV London





CTV News has learned that London will be getting a little over $200-million from the federal government for transit improvements, but does that mean it’s for BRT?

London’s share of the Wednesday’s $12-billion transit commitment to Ontario is $204-million. The number is based on ridership and is not necessarily the price tag of Shift Bus Rapid Transit.

However the number would cover the $200-million sought by the city from the federal government for the project.

Funding approval still face several hurdles including a details review of the business case by the government of Canada.

Back in January the province of Ontario announced it would put $170-million towards the project, with the city on the hook for the remaining $130-million of the estimated $500-million project.



