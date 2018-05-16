

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit has received provincial support for two supervised injection sites, a key step in the required Health Canada process.

The sites at 446 York Street and 241 Simcoe Street would be used to provide a place for people who have obtained drugs to consume them under the supervision of trained medical professionals and harm reduction workers.

The approval came in the form of letters of support from the minister of health and long term care.

The next step is to seek input from residents and neighbours of the sites.

The approval process still requires federal approval and municipal permits.