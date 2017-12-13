Featured
London gets hit with major snow; snow squall warning remains in effect
CTV Truck buried in snow on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 7:03AM EST
Forget Tuesday's snow, Londoners are waking up to significantly more of the white stuff as the city got buried overnight.
Meanwhile Environment Canada says we may be in for more throughout the day and night as a snow squall warning remains in effect.
London may see an additional 5-10 cm before Thursday morning.
Most of the main roads in the city have been ploughed ahead of the morning commute but sidewalks and side roads will be worked on throughout the day.
Bus Cancellations:
- London, Middlesex, Oxford - CANCELLED
- Elgin - RUNNING
- Huron-Perth - CANCELLATIONS
- Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton - RUNNING
Reminder all schools remain open despite bus cancellations.
Buses are also CANCELLED for the French Language Boards which operate two high schools and seven elementary schools.