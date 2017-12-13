

CTV London





Forget Tuesday's snow, Londoners are waking up to significantly more of the white stuff as the city got buried overnight.

Meanwhile Environment Canada says we may be in for more throughout the day and night as a snow squall warning remains in effect.

London may see an additional 5-10 cm before Thursday morning.

Most of the main roads in the city have been ploughed ahead of the morning commute but sidewalks and side roads will be worked on throughout the day.

Bus Cancellations:

London, Middlesex, Oxford - CANCELLED

Elgin - RUNNING

Huron-Perth - CANCELLATIONS

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton - RUNNING

Reminder all schools remain open despite bus cancellations.

Buses are also CANCELLED for the French Language Boards which operate two high schools and seven elementary schools.