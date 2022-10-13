London Food Bank grand totals releaesd

London Food Bank officials say they are overwhelmed by the generosity during the Thanksgiving Food Drive.

According to a release, a combined total of 117,496 pounds of food was collected during the 10-day drive.

This is up almost 50 per cent over last year where a combined total of 79,021 pounds of food was given.

“Special thanks go to all those groups and individuals that donated and a big shout out to the Knights of Columbus that helped to distribute bags and remind folks of the need at London’s Grocery Stores,” said Jane Roy, co-executive director of London Food bank.

The food will now be sorted and distributed to other agencies and the 4,100 families that have recently reached out to the food bank for help.