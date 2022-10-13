London Food Bank grand totals releaesd
London Food Bank officials say they are overwhelmed by the generosity during the Thanksgiving Food Drive.
According to a release, a combined total of 117,496 pounds of food was collected during the 10-day drive.
This is up almost 50 per cent over last year where a combined total of 79,021 pounds of food was given.
“Special thanks go to all those groups and individuals that donated and a big shout out to the Knights of Columbus that helped to distribute bags and remind folks of the need at London’s Grocery Stores,” said Jane Roy, co-executive director of London Food bank.
The food will now be sorted and distributed to other agencies and the 4,100 families that have recently reached out to the food bank for help.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
U.S. is holding Nexus trusted-traveller program 'hostage,' Canadian envoy says
Canada's envoy to the United States says the cross-border Nexus trusted-traveller program is being 'held hostage' by a U.S. effort to renegotiate the 20-year-old agreement.
Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Russian forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine's capital and Odesa regions and slammed other areas with missiles, Ukrainian officials said Thursday as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day after a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
What Ontario's new workplace electronic monitoring policy actually means for employees
New legislation requiring employers in Ontario to disclose electronic monitoring in the workplace will increase transparency but does not provide employees with any new privacy right, employment lawyers say.
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn’t say you’re bad with money.
Kitchener
-
'If we build it, will they come?': Survey asks homeless about sanctioned encampment site
Region of Waterloo Council heard the results of a survey on Wednesday night, which asked those experiencing homelessness what they would like to see in an encampment site sanctioned by the region.
-
Backyard fridge fire causes $100-150K in damage, displaces Kitchener family
A Kitchener family has been displaced after a fridge in a backyard caught fire.
-
Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.
Windsor
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
OPP service dog 'Maximus' helps find man in ditch
Essex County OPP are giving credit to a police service dog for helping find a man in Lakeshore.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Motorist accused of driving over double posted limit in Springwater Township: OPP
Police charged a driver accused of travelling over double the posted limit in Springwater Township with stunt driving.
Northern Ontario
-
How stereotypes led to the deaths of two Indigenous men in Thunder Bay police custody: expert
A physician with expertise in Indigenous health care told a coroner's inquest Wednesday that she heard stereotypes kick in from the first 9-1-1 call that led to a man being arrested for public intoxication before he died from medical conditions in Thunder Bay police custody hours later.
-
Quebec provincial police make arrest 22 years after murder of college student
Quebec provincial police say they've made an arrest in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
Ottawa
-
Top mayoral candidates set to meet in debate on CTV News at Six
Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the mayoral debate during a special broadcast of CTV News at Six tonight.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Expect 'tight timelines' for Emergencies Act public inquiry, commissioner warns
The judge leading the public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act warned of tight timelines on Thursday as he urged everyone to work together to enlighten Canadians.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New details emerge about what happened inside the Ontario home where 2 officers were killed
The two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil, Ont. home Tuesday evening did not draw their firearms, the Special Investigations Unit now says.
-
This Toronto neighbourhood was just named one of the 'coolest' in the world
This Toronto neighbourhood is among the 51 "coolest" on the planet, according to a survey by Time Out Group.
-
GTA home prices will continue to drop, level off by year’s end: report
A report released today by Royal LePage showed GTA housing prices up 2.1 per cent year-over-year to $1.09 million in the third quarter of 2022. However, that number is expected to drop to $1.08 million in the final quarter of this year, marking the third consecutive quarter of price declines.
Montreal
-
Quebecer charged in 22-year-old murder after beefed-up cold case unit logs 1st arrest
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in the homicide of a junior college student 22 years ago. A Crown prosecutor says Marc-Andre Grenon was charged in court Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Guylaine Potvin, a 19-year-old who was found dead in her apartment in Jonquiere, Que., north of Quebec City, on April 28, 2000.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as health officials urge residents to get boosted
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose again Thursday following renewed calls from health officials for residents to refresh their vaccinations against the virus.
-
Family of Montreal man who died in police shooting demands public inquiry
The family of a 38-year-old man from Nun's Island who died after being shot by Montreal police last month is now demanding a public inquiry.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier
New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down effective immediately.
-
N.S. daycare operator weighs in on impending pay bump for early childhood educators
Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia learned earlier this week that they’re about to get a pay bump, but one daycare operator says she doubts it will help with what many see as a daycare crisis in the province.
-
Tourists find suspected human skull on Cape Breton beach
Three Ontario vacationers were taking a walk along Big Glace Bay Beach in Cape Breton last Thursday when they found something odd.
Winnipeg
-
Snow squalls coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Snow squalls are expected to form on Thursday morning in the lee of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Number of COVID-19 cases slightly increases in Manitoba; 13 new deaths added to total
Manitoba added 13 new deaths related to COVID-19, as the number of reported cases increased slightly, according to its weekly surveillance report.
-
Why purple lights continue to be seen in Winnipeg
Over the past year, Winnipeg drivers have been dealing with a strange problem on city streets: purple lights.
Calgary
-
Suspect identified in random, erratic assaults in downtown Calgary
Warrants have been issued for a 37-year-old man accused of attacking random people in downtown Calgary in recent months.
-
Flu immunizations open next week in Alberta, COVID hospitalizations up
Health officials are urging Albertans to get their flu shot this year after warnings of a difficult influenza season ahead.
-
'Made in Alberta' climate plan in the works: new Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new government will be developing a "fully made in Alberta solution" to carbon tax policy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to argue it was able to deal with Coutts blockade before Ottawa invoked Emergencies Act at inquiry starting today
The public inquiry of the federal government's use of Canada's Emergencies Actduring the convoy protests earlier this year began in Ottawa Thursday morning.
-
After thousands of hours of restoration work, a historic carousel is open for rides at the Valley Zoo
After thousands of hours of restoration work, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s historic carousel is once again ready to delight children. The 1959 Herschell Spillman carousel, now dubbed the Conservation Carousel, is now open.
-
McDavid scores hat trick, adds assist to fuel Oilers' 5-3 comeback win over Canucks
After a sluggish start to its regular-season opener, Edmonton eventually found its way by orchestrating a huge comeback to win.
Vancouver
-
Reports of men being drugged, robbed while using escort service lead to charges including manslaughter: RCMP
Several charges – including one for manslaughter – have been laid against a Vancouver woman in connection to reports of men being drugged and robbed while using an escort service, B.C. Mounties say.
-
Here's how far gas prices fell in Metro Vancouver overnight
After weeks of gas prices soaring above $2 per litre and setting new records in Metro Vancouver, drivers in the region finally got a reprieve at the pumps Thursday morning.
-
'I started screaming': B.C. lotto winner plans to buy an excavator, take a trip with winnings
A B.C. lotto winner who's hundreds of thousands of dollars richer says he was so shocked by his prize, he scared his friend with his reaction.