London fire warns of having safe spot to 'butt-out'

Careless smoking is to blame for a balcony fire on Oxford Street east in London Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a multi-unit building in the 600 block of Oxford Street near Elizabeth Street around 10 a.m.

Nobody was hurt and the fire was contained to the balcony with damages considered minor.

Traffic was temporarily closed in both directions on Oxford Street.

Fire officials are reminding the public to make sure you have somewhere to butt-out safely.