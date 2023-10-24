London Fire Department welcomes visitors from local retirement home

The London Fire Department welcomed a group of seniors to one of its stations on Monday.

London fire shared an image of the smiling visitors alongside District Chief Kevin Culbertson at Station 6.

The event was organized by staff for seniors living at the Windermere on the Mount retirement home, and included 85-year-old Marie Jeanne Babington, 90-year-old Rita Smith and 93-year-old Ombra May.

The three visitors got to spend some time with firefighters and even got a chance to get behind the wheel of one of the fire trucks.

According to the retirement home, the visit is part of a recreational program that get residents out into the community on a regular basis for shopping and community visits.

