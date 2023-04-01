London Fire Department marks 150 years of service

The London, Ont. Fire Department is marking 150 years of service on Saturday.

“The London Fire Department is proud to be celebrating the milestone of serving our community,” said Acting Fire Chief Richard Hayes. “Over the years, the fire department has expanded beyond simply fighting fires.”

Throughout several decades of service, Hayes said their team is committed to delivering fire prevention education progress, conducting building inspections, and fire investigations.

“The frontline staff continue to provide a high-quality service due to the support staff in administration apparatus, communications, and training divisions,” he added.

The LPD began serving Londoners in April 1873.