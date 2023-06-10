London Fire Department celebrates milestone

The London Fire Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Londoners gathered at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre Saturday to commemorate the milestone.

The free event included demonstrations, displays from various special teams and games.

We are having a great time engaging with Londoners at our free 150th community celebration! Welcome to all, with @JoshMorganLDN #ldnont @CityofLdnOnt @LPFFA pic.twitter.com/rGY8D2WQsY — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 10, 2023

There were displays of historical artifacts and antique firefighting vehicles as well as life music.

It was all in celebration of 150 years of hard work by the fire department.