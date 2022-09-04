London fire crews respond to two Sunday morning fires

London fire crews continue to put out hot spots after a large blaze early Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire on Littlewood Drive in southwest London near Highway 401.

Fire officials say crews shuttled water and will continue to put out hot spots.

Fire inspectors are on scene investigating the blaze and the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Shortly after responding to the fire on Littlewood Drive, crews were called to a second fire on Bonaventure Drive.

Officials say crews made “quick work to contain (the) fire” using foam.

Investigators are on scene.