London fire crews respond to blaze at boarded up home

A fire broke out in a boarded up home on Hamilton Road near Little Simcoe Friday evening.

Fire officials say boards had been pulled off, and people had got inside, but no one was there when crews arrived.

Officials say there were missing floor boards and no working stairs. The fire broke out in the basement.

There was no serious structural damage reported, about $5,000 in damage.

There were no injuries as a result, officials say. The blaze remains under investigation.