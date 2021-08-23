London fire crews kept busy with two apartment fires Sunday night
The London Fire Department was occupied with a pair of separate apartment fires Sunday evening.
The first blaze started in a high-rise apartment on Mornington Avenue around 8 p.m.
Firefighters encountered heavy black smoke upon arrival at the eighth-floor unit.
No tenants were injured but a firefighter suffered a minor muscle strain.
Roughly 90 minutes later, another fire broke out at an apartment at 186 King St.
The blaze was quickly put out and there were no injuries reported.
The fires remain under investigation.
