London fire crews battle Sunday morning basement blaze
Firefighters responded to a fire in a basement of a house on Oxford Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Source London Fire Department)
There were no injuries reported following a basement fire in London Sunday morning.
Fire officials say crews made “quick work” of the dry/basement fire on Oxford Street just west of Highbury Avenue.
Firefighters are working on ventilation.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as Oxford St. is currently closed.