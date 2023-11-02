London family wakes up to stranger in their home

LONDON
London

    A London man has been arrested after a family woke up to find a stranger in their home.

    Around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, the family was asleep in their home on Applegreen Grove when police said a man got inside and took several items, including keys, clothing, tools and a bike.

    One person in the home woke up to find the suspect leaving with the stolen items.

    When police responded to the area, they found the suspect in the 300-block of Commissioners Road west with the stolen bike.

    After a search police found the rest of the stolen property as well as suspected fentanyl.

    A 32-year-old man has been charged with break enter & theft, obstruct peace officer, possession of break in instruments and unlawfully possess schedule I substance. 

