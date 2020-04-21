LONDON, ONT -- A 58-year-old London man has been charged following a transport rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a rollover in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the Victoria Road exit around 2:50 a.m.

The transport left the highway, rolling on its side into the north ditch.

The driver was not injured but he has been charged with careless driving.

The westbound lanes were expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday for cleanup.