London driver charged in transport rollover that closed 401 westbound
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 6:44AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:55AM EDT
A transport lays on its side along Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (OPP)
LONDON, ONT -- A 58-year-old London man has been charged following a transport rollover on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a rollover in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near the Victoria Road exit around 2:50 a.m.
The transport left the highway, rolling on its side into the north ditch.
The driver was not injured but he has been charged with careless driving.
The westbound lanes were expected to remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday for cleanup.