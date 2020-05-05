MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Originally slated to reopen on May 29, the Ontario Court of Justice says facilities will remain closed to everything but urgent issues until July at the earliest.

In a statement officials said, "No trials or preliminary inquiries will be conducted until July 6, 2020 at the earliest, unless a judge seized with a continuing matter orders otherwise. This applies to criminal, family and Provincial Offences Act matters."

Since the pandemic began in March, Ontario courthouses have been closed with the exception of:

ugent criminal and fmaily matters that could not be conducted by telephone or video conferencing

urgent or essential criminal intake court

filing urgent court documents, though most can be filed by email

Physical distancing measures were also implemented in the courts.

Further details about the state of cases and plans can be found here.