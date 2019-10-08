Featured
London cop injured with 'edged weapon' in Old East Village
File
CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 7:24AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - A London police officer has been injured with an "edged weapon" during an early morning investigation.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dundas and Lyle in the Old East Village.
The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was tracked down by the K9 unit and remains in custody.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.