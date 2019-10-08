

LONDON, Ont. - A London police officer has been injured with an "edged weapon" during an early morning investigation.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Dundas and Lyle in the Old East Village.

The officer was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A male suspect was tracked down by the K9 unit and remains in custody.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.