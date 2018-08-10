

CTV London





A London police officer already facing a charge of sexual assault is now facing another charge.

On Friday, he was charged with breaching a condition of his recognizance.

Police say he breached a condition to not have contact with the victim.

The 42-year-old officer was originally charged with sexual assault on Nov. 22, 2017.

London police are not releasing his name to protect the alleged victim.

The officer in question remains suspended with pay.

He will appear in court Friday.